The latest on the California governor recall effort and how it compares to the 2003 recall

With Caitlyn Jenner becoming the latest candidate to jump into the campaign to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom, many Californians are wondering if the Olympian has the same potential as Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became the state’s governor after a 2003 recall.

Politico reporter Jeremy White and Joe Garofoli, senior politics writer at the San Francisco Chronicle, joined Inside California Politics to discuss the evolving field in the recall campaign and how it compares to the 2003 recall.

“Republicans want there to be an Arnold right now. Right now, they don’t have an Arnold,” Garofoli said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 25, 2021.