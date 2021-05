The threshold of verified signatures required to prompt a recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom was met this week, with more than 1.6 million signatures verified.

That’s more than the 1.5 million signatures required.

There follows a period of 30 business days for voters who may have changed their minds on the recall petition. About 130,000 signatures would have to be withdrawn to stop the recall.

An official date for the recall election has not been set but it is expected to be held late fall.