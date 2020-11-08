Joe Biden’s pet ‘Major’ to become 1st rescue dog in White House

Joe Biden’s dog Major will become the first rescue dog to ever take up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to NBC News.

The Bidens adopted the German Shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 after fostering him, KTLA sister station KXAN in Austin reported. They also have a second dog, Champ, whom they bought from a Pennsylvania breeder. Like most pets, Major and Champ are no strangers to their owners’ social media pages.

Dogs became a talking point on the campaign trail since President Donald Trump is the first president to not have a dog since President William McKinley, who took office in 1897. Biden even tweeted “let’s put dogs back in the White House.”

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

It was a big day in 2018 for the Delaware Humane Association to have a former vice president adopt one of their dogs. They posted the news on Facebook.