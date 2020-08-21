Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, could also make history as Second Gentleman

Some men might shrink in the shadow of a superstar spouse.
Not Douglas Emhoff, the unabashed cheerleader in chief for his wife, California Sen. Kamala Harris. On Wednesday, she made history as the first woman of color nominated for vice president by a major political party. After her speech, a beaming Emhoff made his entrance, walking alongside another prominent plus-one — Jill Biden — onto a convention hall stage in Wilmington, Del. to join their headline-making partners. Emhoff seemed a little awkward at first, tugging at the hem of his suit jacket. Then he embraced Harris, gave her a quick kiss, and the couple waved to the cameras.
When Joe Biden, the Democrats’ presidential nominee, introduced his running mate last week, he told Emhoff: “Doug, you’re going to have to learn what it means to be a barrier-breaker yourself.”
If Biden and Harris win in November, Emhoff would become the nation’s first Second Gentleman.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.