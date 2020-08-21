Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, could also make history as Second Gentleman

Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris is the first African-American, first Asian-American, and third female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Some men might shrink in the shadow of a superstar spouse.

Not Douglas Emhoff, the unabashed cheerleader in chief for his wife, California Sen. Kamala Harris. On Wednesday, she made history as the first woman of color nominated for vice president by a major political party. After her speech, a beaming Emhoff made his entrance, walking alongside another prominent plus-one — Jill Biden — onto a convention hall stage in Wilmington, Del. to join their headline-making partners. Emhoff seemed a little awkward at first, tugging at the hem of his suit jacket. Then he embraced Harris, gave her a quick kiss, and the couple waved to the cameras.

When Joe Biden, the Democrats’ presidential nominee, introduced his running mate last week, he told Emhoff: “Doug, you’re going to have to learn what it means to be a barrier-breaker yourself.”

If Biden and Harris win in November, Emhoff would become the nation’s first Second Gentleman.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Kamala is loving this roll call. pic.twitter.com/sQtGnrKLAx — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 19, 2020

I don’t know what freakin rock I’ve been living under, but I just found this gif and it’s perfect 😂👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/DgO8hCl2CX — Mitali (@mmodi93) December 10, 2019