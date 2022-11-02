Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are locked in a tight race as the Nov. 8 election is less than a week away.

Democratic congresswoman Karen Bass sits down with KTLA’s John Fenoglio in an exclusive interview ahead of the election.

The two candidates have battled over issues plaguing the city including homelessness, affordable housing, crime and public safety.

Bass explained how homelessness remains her top priority for the city and was the primary reason she decided to run for L.A. mayor.

“We need people to get off the streets right away,” said Bass. “As a city, we have to make a decision that we are going to end homelessness and this is why I made the decision not to run for Congress again.”

If elected, Bass plans to declare a state of emergency, moving 15,000 people into housing during her first year in office. She’s also calling for expanded mental health and substance abuse services.

“I’ve devoted my life to regular working Angelenos,” said Bass. “I know how to bring people together. It’s what I’ve spent a good part of my life doing. I really believe in the city and I believe in our capacity to deal with our problems.”

The general election takes place on Nov. 8, 2022. Ballots can be submitted through an in-person voting center by mail.