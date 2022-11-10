Votes are still being counted in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the latest batch of election results show Rick Caruso’s lead over Karen Bass diminishing.

Caruso carried a 12,000-vote lead into Wednesday, with about one million ballots left to be counted across Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office released updated vote totals Thursday afternoon. The new totals showed the gap between the two candidates had shrunk to less than 3,000 votes.

With 59% of precincts reporting, Caruso currently leads with 273,941 votes with Bass receiving 271,246 so far.

Both Bass and Caruso have expressed optimism about their chances of ultimately being declared winners.

Election officials said updated vote totals will be released when a significant amount of ballots had been counted.

With the race being so close, the final results of the election may not be known until Friday or even Saturday.