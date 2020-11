A pair of Orange County congressional races are neck-and-neck as officials race to count the votes that will decide the 39th and 48th districts.

As of Thursday morning, county Supervisor Michelle Steel was clinging to a slender lead over incumbent Harley Rouda (48th District), and former state Assemblywoman Young Kim was leading incumbent Gil Cisneros (39th District).

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 5, 2020.