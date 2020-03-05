On heels of Sheriff’s Department scandal, L.A. County voters overwhelmingly back stronger oversight

Activists Patrisse Cullors and Jasmyne Cannick lead a rally on the day the Reform L.A. Jails committee turned in nearly 250,000 signatures to get Measure R on the March 3, 2020 California primary ballot. (Reform L.A. Jails via Los Angeles Times)

After nearly a week of scandal within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, voters showed overwhelming support Tuesday for stronger civilian oversight of one of the largest local law enforcement agencies in the nation.

Early returns showed that Measure R, which would allow the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to investigate misconduct using subpoenas, appeared headed for a big win. With more than 1 million votes tallied as of Wednesday evening, the initiative had garnered more than 71% of the vote.

“Measure R is a win for the people,” said Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and the chairwoman of the Reform L.A. Jails committee, which co-wrote the initiative. “What we’re seeing is people wanting to have some form of accountability and casting their ballot to ensure that it happens.”

The measure also requires the oversight commission to develop a plan to reduce the jail population and reinvest those cost savings into mental health treatment and other community-based services.

