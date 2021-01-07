Pelosi to hold news conference amid growing calls for Trump to be removed from office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold her weekly news conference Thursday amid calls for President Trump to be removed from office — whether through impeachment or the 25th Amendment — following a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Three House Democrats, including Southern California congressman Ted Lieu, have started circulating articles of impeachment seeking the president’s removal.

“Yesterday was a despicable and shameful moment in American history. We must impeach and remove the President,” Lieu tweeted.

Additionally, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top ranking Democrat in the Senate, has called on Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

If Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet won’t act, Schumer says “Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

The calls for Trump’s removal come one day after a mob of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday as Congress met to affirm Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

Four people died, including a 35-year-old woman from San Diego who was shot by police, authorities said. The three others suffered medical emergencies.

Dozens of others have been arrested, with police and federal authorities still searching for many others involved in the riots.

