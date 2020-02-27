Poll shows Biden with double-digit lead in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s primary

Ahead of Saturday’s primary, a new statewide poll in South Carolina shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a commanding lead over his competitors.
According to a Nexstar Media South Carolina TV Stations/Emerson College poll, Former Vice President Joe Biden received 41.4%. He was followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont with 24.8%, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana with 11.1%, California environmentalist Tom Steyer with 10.8%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with 5.5%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 4.7%, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii with 1.8%.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina, but voters were asked if they’d support him if he were. Overall, 21% said they would have voted for him, Emerson reported.
Candidates must receive at least 15% of the vote Saturday to qualify for any delegates.
The survey was conducted on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 following Tuesday’s debate and included 550 people. Women made up 59.3% of survey respondents, while men represented 40.7% of the survey.
Of those surveyed, 75.3% identified as Democrats, 20.5% as Independent/other and 4.2% as Republicans.
The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.1%
On Wednesday, Joe Biden secured the endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress from South Carolina and a crucial endorsement in the state.
Additional results from the poll will be released Friday morning at WSPA.com, the website for KTLA’s sister station in Spartanburg, South Carolina.