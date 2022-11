President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin.

Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the 49th Congressional District. Levin is being challenged by Republican Brian Maryott.

KTLA’s Chip Yost reports from Oceanside.