Sen. Feinstein responds to Newsom’s comments about her possible replacement, says she’s not stepping down

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, asks questions during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs/Rules and Administration hearing to examine the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol on Capitol Hill on March 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. (GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday said she had no plans to step down, responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statement during a televised interview Monday evening that he is committed to replacing her with a Black woman should the seat open, and already has a list of possible names.

“No,” Feinstein (D-Calif.) said when asked if she had any plans to resign. “I’ve not discussed that with anybody. Nobody has asked me questions about it.”

Feinstein, 87, said she was fully committed to serving a full term, which would end in January 2025. She said she was confident in her ability to continue to do the job.

Asked Monday by MSNBC’s Joy Reid if he would commit to appointing a Black woman if Feinstein’s seat opened, the embattled California governor said he would. “I have multiple names in mind,” he added.

