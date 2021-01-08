Sen. Hawley responds after publisher cancels his book over insurrection: ‘We’ll see you in court!’

Simon & Schuster has canceled its plans to publish a book by Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election both before and after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building on Wednesday.
An hour after the announcement was made Thursday, Hawley responded with a Twitter statement calling the move “Orwellian,” denouncing “cancel culture” and concluding, “We’ll see you in court!”
Hawley, 41, was the first senator to object to the certification of the electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden in key states — a typically ceremonial process that morphed into an hours-long occupation culminating in the death of four people.
His book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was scheduled for publication in June. The company decided to drop the book in the wake of growing outrage on social media.
