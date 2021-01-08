Sen. Hawley responds after publisher cancels his book over insurrection: ‘We’ll see you in court!’

In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walmart apologized on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for a tweet that called Hawley a sore loser for contesting the U.S. presidential election. The tweet from Walmart was in response to Hawley’s tweet announcing his plans to raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

Simon & Schuster has canceled its plans to publish a book by Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election both before and after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building on Wednesday.

An hour after the announcement was made Thursday, Hawley responded with a Twitter statement calling the move “Orwellian,” denouncing “cancel culture” and concluding, “We’ll see you in court!”

Hawley, 41, was the first senator to object to the certification of the electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden in key states — a typically ceremonial process that morphed into an hours-long occupation culminating in the death of four people.

His book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was scheduled for publication in June. The company decided to drop the book in the wake of growing outrage on social media.

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021