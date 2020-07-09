Trump granted another 45-day extension to file annual financial disclosure

Donald Trump listens during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

President Donald Trump has been granted a second 45-day extension to submit his annual financial disclosure form, a White House official told CNN on Wednesday.

“The President has a complicated report and he’s been focused on addressing the coronavirus crisis and other matters. As a result, he’s been given an additional 45 days, but the President intends to file as soon as possible,” the official said.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and White House staff were initially granted a 45-day extension to submit their financial disclosure forms due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring. The extension deadline cutoff was on June 30, and shortly afterward, Pence’s latest financial disclosure was made public by the Office of Government Ethics. Trump’s disclosure, however, was not published.

The New York Times first reported Trump’s additional deadline extension.

The disclosure document, which is self-reported, provides a veiled view of the President’s finances. These new disclosures will cover calendar year 2019, so they will not show the impact the pandemic has had on Trump’s investments and properties.