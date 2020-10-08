Twitter users question whether Pence had ‘COVID eye’ at debate

Vice President Mike Pence looks on during the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

During the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, many Twitter users were fixated not on the arguments — but on a fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head.

It quickly gained celebrity status. By the end of the night, it had its own Twitter account with 50,000 followers.

But Twitter users’ first fixation was on Pence’s left eye. The eye was red from the moment he took his seat behind a plexiglass barrier.

It prompted some on Twitter to question whether it was “COVID eye” — better known as conjunctivitis or “pink eye.”

Mike Pence's tie really brings out his pink eye. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 8, 2020

Anyone notice Mike Pence's left eye when he turns his head?

Pink eye is often times a symptom of covid…

🤔 I'm going to be anxiously waiting the next few days to see if he test positive.



Orrrr hes about to cry 🤷‍♀️#pinkeyepence #PenceHarrisDebate #COVID19 #PenceHasCovid ? pic.twitter.com/7bbuXO5QiO — Brandi Harkleroad (@ChicInPinkXoXo8) October 8, 2020

Pink eye is a symptom of Covid-19. Saying that for no reason at all. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 8, 2020

Eye doctor, here! 👋 👨🏼‍⚕️ Temporal Subconjunctival Hemorrhage OS is my diagnosis; it’s a broken blood vessel, not infectious. #pinkeyepence — Daniel Volland (@drvolland) October 8, 2020

Based on data so far, doctors believe that 1%-3% of people with COVID-19 will get conjunctivitis, also called pinkeye. It happens when the virus infects a tissue called conjunctiva, which covers the white part of your eye or inside of your eyelids. More: https://t.co/NW5mI3byCD pic.twitter.com/Y16xSCIhI1 — WebMD (@WebMD) October 8, 2020