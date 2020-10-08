Twitter users question whether Pence had ‘COVID eye’ at debate

During the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, many Twitter users were fixated not on the arguments — but on a fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head.
It quickly gained celebrity status. By the end of the night, it had its own Twitter account with 50,000 followers.
But Twitter users’ first fixation was on Pence’s left eye. The eye was red from the moment he took his seat behind a plexiglass barrier.
It prompted some on Twitter to question whether it was “COVID eye” — better known as conjunctivitis or “pink eye.”
