Watch live coverage: California primary election results for Super Tuesday 2020

Polls close at 8 p.m. PT in California, one of 14 states holding primary elections on Super Tuesday.

Below are results for the California Democratic primary, Republican primary, Proposition 13, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s race, and closely watched congressional races across the state.

Primary results from the other Super Tuesday states — Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia — are posted on our main election results page here.

Links to more detailed results from L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, and for statewide legislative and congressional districts, are at the bottom of this post.

Find full results here: