WH spokeswoman won’t acknowledge Biden victory, calls Electoral College vote ‘one step in the constitutional process’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is describing Monday’s Electoral College vote confirming Joe Biden as the nation’s next president as just “one step in the constitutional process.”

McEnany’s assessment is the latest example of White House officials declining to accept Biden’s victory.

McEnany was asked Tuesday by reporters whether President Donald Trump now considers Biden to be the president-elect and whether he plans to invite him to the White House.

She declined to provide such an acknowledgement, saying “the president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday’s vote was one step in the constitutional process, so I will leave that to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday broke his silence on the winner of the presidency after the Electoral College vote of 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump. McConnell said, “The Electoral College has spoken.”

McEnany says she has not gotten the president’s reaction to McConnell.