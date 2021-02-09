White House: Biden ‘clearly opposes’ effort to recall Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The White House on Monday announced that President Biden “clearly opposes” the ongoing recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom, adding to a growing chorus of Democrats voicing support for California’s governor in recent days.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued the statement in a tweet Tuesday afternoon shortly after she fielded a question about Biden’s position on the recall effort during a White House briefing and responded that she had not discussed the matter with the president.

“In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom,” Psaki said in the tweet.

Newsom endorsed Biden for president in May, months after his initial choice, Vice President Kamala Harris, who at the time was a Democratic California senator, dropped out of the race. Harris subsequently became Biden’s running mate.

