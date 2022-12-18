SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Should Elon Musk step down as head of Twitter? The social media app’s CEO put out a poll Sunday afternoon to get the public’s opinion.

Musk said he will “abide by the results of this poll.” The poll was tweeted at 3:20 p.m. and will close 12 hours after that.

As of 3:55 p.m., the poll has garnered over 2 million responses. So far, 56.2% said “Yes” and 43.3% said “No.”

Musk released the poll the same day Twitter announced its ban on of “free promotion” of other social media platforms. The San Francisco-based company also announced Friday that a number of Twitter accounts that were previously suspended are going to be reinstated over the next 30 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.