Pomona man gets 37 years in prison for domestic violence, pre-trial threats against victim

A Pomona man received a sentence of 37 years and 10 months in state prison Tuesday for domestic violence, as well as relentless witness intimidation that included more than 100 threatening phone calls to his victim while he was in custody awaiting trial, authorities said.

John L. Homes, 36, was also convicted of two counts of robbing the victim, child endangerment, bringing drugs into a jail and threatening two jailers, according to Pomona Police Department officials and Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

He was convicted Thursday of 14 felony charges including two counts of violating a domestic violence restraining order, three counts of child endangerment, two counts of robbery, two counts of making criminal threats, three counts of dissuading a witness, one count of dissuading a witness by threat of force or violence and one count of bringing narcotics into a jail facility, records show.

The crimes began on July 21, when Holmes, “left the residence and three children unattended after assaulting the victim,” Pomona police said in a written statement. He immediately moved out.

Holmes returned to the victim’s home on Aug. 16 and broke inside, forcefully taking a cell phone from the victim, police said. He then returned hours later, broke in again, and forcefully took a second phone from the woman.

Police found and arrested Holmes later that night after finding him in an alley near the victim’s home, officials said.

“During the booking process and proceeding events, it was discovered Holmes brought cocaine into the Pomona City Jail and threatened two Pomona jailers,” according to the police statement.

“While Holmes was in custody, he called the victim more than 100 times, threatening her not to go to court,” the statement said. “During the preliminary hearing and prior to taking the stand, Holmes threatened the victim and told her not to testify.”