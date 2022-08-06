Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night.

The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street.

Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by paramedics and then taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Pomona Police Department Major Crimes Unit are currently investigating the deadly shooting, and police said the investigation is “extensive.”

A crashed sedan was seen in the area blocked off by crime scene tape, although it’s unclear if the victim was the driver of the vehicle.

The motive for the crime is unclear, and no suspect description has been released at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.