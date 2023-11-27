It’s officially the holiday season, which means you’re likely to be ordering gifts online and maybe receiving some of your own through the mail.

In both cases, packages left unattended can prove irresistible to thieves who are willing to snatch a box in hopes it contains an expensive present.

Sometimes, all it takes is a visible camera system to deter would-be thieves, but not always.

So how can you protect yourself from the holiday headaches a stolen present creates? Experts have a few suggestions.

Consumer Reports offered a few tips, most of which boil down to better communication with whoever is sending and delivering the package.

For instance, Amazon and Walmart offer “inside access,” which lets a delivery person enter your home to drop off packages in a secure location that others can’t access.

If you’re uncomfortable letting a delivery person into your home, you could provide special delivery instructions to UPS, FedEx or USPS, better ensuring that the package is left in a location not easily visible from the street.

These delivery services also offer alerts so you, as the recipient, can stay aware of where your package is and grab it before it sits out too long. Alternatively, you could require a signature, ensuring you receive it directly.

But not all of these options are feasible all the time, so if you’re willing to shell out a couple hundred dollars, you can purchase a secured box that can accept drop-offs but otherwise remains inaccessible to everyone without a key. Amazon lockers offer a similar service, though they do require you to travel to them.