Fans are thrilled to be at the all new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to see the Los Angeles Rams play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The stadium is hosting its first ever NFL game with fans in the stands. Fans will not be required to wear masks in their seats, but they do have to wear them in other areas of the stadium.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 news on Aug. 14, 2021.