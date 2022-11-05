Princess Jasmine reunited with her lost Rajah in a photo provided by the Murrieta Police Department.

Nothing should ever stand between a princess and her tiger.

A baby tiger plush who was lost in the shuffle of Halloween festivities in Murrieta has been reunited with its owner.

In a sweet Instagram post, Murrieta Police posted a “lost and found” image of the baby tiger saying, “We still haven’t found this guy’s owner. Maybe he will be our mascot and live his best life!”

Princess Jasmine’s lost “Rajah” in a photo provided by the Murrieta Police Department.

Princess Jasmine reunited with her lost Rajah in a photo provided by the Murrieta Police Department.

Baby tiger enjoying his favorite couch in a photo provided by the Murrieta Police Department.

Unfortunately, it looks like the tiger won’t be joining the police force anytime soon as the rightful owner has been reunited with the kitten.

The owner, a young girl who was dressed as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s “Aladdin,” appeared thrilled to bring home her beloved feline.

“Yay! We have a happy reunion alert!” Murrieta Police posted on Insagram. “Maybe you saw our posts about a found stuffed tiger found at the trunk or treat event. The owner, “Princess Jasmine” was recently reunited with her loyal friend “Rajah”. This made us happy. But I guess that means we are gonna need another mascot.”

Baby Rajah was seen happily returning home and stretching out on his favorite couch — talk about a perfect Disney ending.