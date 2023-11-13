Dozens of protesters against the Israel-Hamas war gathered at Raytheon Technologies in El Segundo Monday morning to call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Carrying a large banners reading “Stop the U.S. war machine; free Palestine” and “Let Gaza live,” among other messages, rallygoers stood in the crosswalk spanning an entrance and exit to the facility.

Protesters targeted Raytheon in El Segundo on Nov. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Raytheon was targeted because it is “one of the many US companies that provide technological and material support to the US and Israeli militaries,” a representative told KTLA.

“The rally highlights the role of Southern California’s technology and trade industries in perpetuating the ongoing apartheid and genocide of Palestinian people by the Israeli government,” the representative added.

What appears to be red paint was poured on the Raytheon sign in El Segundo on Nov. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

The protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in the region and for workers and unions to refuse to participate in helping arm the Israeli military.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed what appeared to be red paint poured on the Raytheon sign, as well as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel amassing nearby.

Lt. Michael Sistoni of the El Segundo Police Department noted that about 150 protesters gathered at 7 a.m. and have remained at Raytheon since.

No injuries have been reported, but vandalism and spray painting have been spotted.