A puppy bought online from a backyard breeder to sell during a Seal Beach elementary school fundraiser, died shortly after it was purchased. Now, an animal welfare group is trying to pass a law in California that would set standards for pet breeding and stop such preventable deaths.

More information on the “Pet Breeder Humane Act,” or AB 702, can be found here.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 8, 2021.