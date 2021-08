During the pandemic, Los Angeles County shelters shut their doors due to safety reasons and became appointment only.

However, as restrictions lifted and many businesses reopened, shelters have decided to keep the appointment based system in place.

The decision is causing concern from animal advocates who say homeless pets are not getting a fair chance at getting adopted. However, shelter staff say this is better for the animals.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 news on August 18, 2021.