Beverly Hills man loses rent money in suspected USPS check fraud

Erik Hatchett has been living in his Beverly Hills home for five years, paying for his rent with a check, until he says his $9,000 check was cashed at a different bank in July.

“I know a lot of people like to do digital payments and such, but you know we’re kind of old fashioned, we like to write the check and have a hard copy of the check,” Hatchett said.

Hatchett tells KTLA he mailed his check on July 6 and it was cashed on the morning of July 7 at a Bank of America.

Hatchett has since contacted Chase bank’s fraud department and filed a police report.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 news on September 1, 2021.