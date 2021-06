Diane Keifer and her husband Charles were stuck with no transportation for over a year after they couldn’t afford to fix their vehicle.

After their story aired earlier this month, several people reached out to help, including the owners of Kingdom Auto Repair.

That’s when the team at Capistrano Valley Toyota in San Juan Capistrano offered to help by selling them a used Toyota Prius for $1.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 news on June 24, 2021.