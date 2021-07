Emperors Night, an indie rock band from New Zealand, has been offering free car washes in the Los Angeles area in exchange for patrons to follow them on Instagram. They say the pandemic forced them to get creative in order to get their name out there, and it’s worked — they’ve gone from 142 followers to more than 2,000.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 13, 2021.