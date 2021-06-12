Rowland Heights couple with disabilities seeks help repairing their vehicle

Diane Keifer has been stuck in her Rowland Heights apartment with her husband and no transportation for over a year.

The couple lives off social security and say they cannot afford to fix the issues that have come up with their vehicle.

According to their Go Fund Me page, Keifer has COPD, arthritis throughout her entire body, and takes insulin for her diabetes. Her husband has epilepsy, mental health issues, and a muscle disorder.

They say they just need to find a mechanic or repair shop that can take small monthly payments because they cannot afford to pay a large bill all at once.

Anyone who would like to help can visit their Go Fund Me page.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 news on June 12, 2021.