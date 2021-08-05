Sherman Oaks teen gives up Bar Mitzvah gifts, donates to help other children play sports

Landon Spencer, a 13-year-old from Sherman Oaks, decided not to ask for gifts for his Bar Mitzvah and instead ask for donations to help underprivileged children around the country play sports.

Spencer decided to help “Every Kid Sports,” a nonprofit based in Oregon that helps pay for the fees and equipment costs associated with youth sports. He says no kid should sit on the sidelines because their parents can’t afford the price of registration.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 news on August 5, 2021.