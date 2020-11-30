Protesters gather outside of L.A. County public health director’s home before more COVID-19 restrictions take effect

Los Angeles County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer speaks at a press conference on the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus), March 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Dozens of demonstrators converged outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Sunday afternoon to express their displeasure with a new round of COVID-19 restrictions that will take effect Monday.

Carrying signs and waving flags, the protesters called on Ferrer to “Open L.A.” and chanted, “No science. No data. No shutdown.”

Few of the 50 or so demonstrators were wearing face masks.

The county’s latest Safer at Home order was announced Tuesday amid an alarming increase in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths. Its slew of restrictions includes a ban on most gatherings, stricter limits on retail businesses, and closures of playgrounds that aren’t part of a school or childcare center.

Anti-lockdown protesters are outside the home of Dr. Barbara Ferrer to protest the new restrictions in the county, such as no more outdoor dining at restaurants.



They’re chanting, “Open L.A.!” pic.twitter.com/0CNPmRxz68 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 30, 2020

There are about 15 people here in Echo Park protesting new COVID-19 restrictions outside the house of Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the head of the L.A. County health department. They’re chanting: “No science. No data. No shutdown.” pic.twitter.com/2ncgsKe0vk — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) November 30, 2020