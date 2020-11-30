Protesters gather outside of L.A. County public health director’s home before more COVID-19 restrictions take effect

Dozens of demonstrators converged outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Sunday afternoon to express their displeasure with a new round of COVID-19 restrictions that will take effect Monday.
Carrying signs and waving flags, the protesters called on Ferrer to “Open L.A.” and chanted, “No science. No data. No shutdown.”
Few of the 50 or so demonstrators were wearing face masks.
The county’s latest Safer at Home order was announced Tuesday amid an alarming increase in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths. Its slew of restrictions includes a ban on most gatherings, stricter limits on retail businesses, and closures of playgrounds that aren’t part of a school or childcare center.
