All flags at San Bernardino County facilities will be flown at half-staff on Friday, Dec. 2, to honor the 14 people killed in a terrorist attack in 2015, the county announced Monday.

Thirteen of the people killed were county employees.

A news release stated that the public is also welcome to join county employees in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday to remember the victims. The virtual event will take place on the county’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

People are also encouraged to visit the Curtain of Courage Memorial, which was dedicated to the victims, survivors, and first responders from the terrorist attack.

Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, opened fire on employees attending a holiday party and training session for San Bernardino County health services workers at the Inland Regional Center in 2015.

Shortly after, a post on a Facebook page associated with Malik pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State terror group. Farook also worked with the victims.

The couple was killed in a gunfight with police.