Public’s help sought to ID pair who stole Red Cross trailer, $4K in medical supplies in Riverside

A stolen Red Cross trailer is seen in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on April 1, 2020.

Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who were seen stealing a Red Cross trailer with approximately $4,000 in medical supplies from a parking lot, officials said Wednesday.

The theft happened Sunday at about 12 p.m. in a parking lot of the Red Cross located at 6235 River Crest Drive, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

A gray or silver Nissan Frontier entered the parking lot and two men were seen on camera prying the locked hitch from the Red Cross utility trailer.

Police said the men then connected the trailer to their truck, and drove out of the parking lot with the trailer loaded with thousands of dollars in medical supplies.

“This trailer was used by the Red Cross for shelter deployment and was equipped with cots, blankets, and some masks,” police said in the statement.

The trailer was described as a 1997 Well Cargo utility trailer, white with the Red Cross emblem on the sides and a California exempt plate of 15912. The trailer is worth about $3,500 and contained approximately $4,000 in supplies.

A photo of two men captured stealing a Red Cross trailer in Riverside was released by police on on April 1, 2020.

The suspects were described as White or Hispanic men. The first suspect was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants, light colored shoes and a black hat. The second suspect was wearing a gray and white long-sleeved shirt, black pants, light colored shoes and a white hat.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray or silver 2010 to 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with an extended or four-door cab and without a front license plate.

Anyone with information about the theft or suspects is asked to contact Detective Ron Knoffloch at 951-826-8718 or rknoffloch@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tipsters can send an email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov, or through the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200008551.