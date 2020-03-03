Pursuit involving 15-year-old driver ends with car crashing into Rialto home: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 15-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were apprehended after a car crashed into a house in Rialto during a pursuit, police said Tuesday.

The incident began shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when officers tried to pull over a Chevrolet Camaro in Fontana for an unspecified violation. The driver didn't stop and police initiated the chase, according to Danny Romero, a spokesman for the Fontana Police Department.

The short pursuit ended after the driver lost control of the car near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Carter Street, and slammed into the side of a house, Romero said.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the house at the time. The home received some damage, video from the scene showed.

A 15-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody before being released to their parents, according to Romero. It's unclear whether the incident will result in any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.