Pursuit of stolen semi-truck ends in crash into Chino home

What started as a pursuit of a stolen big rig through Pomona ended with a crash into a Chino home Saturday afternoon, according to the Pomona Police Department.

At around 12:19 p.m., the owner of the semi-truck notified police that his vehicle was stolen from a tire shop in Montclair.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Matthew Paul Gonzalez of Chino.

The owner was following Gonzalez through the city of Pomona when officers located him near Reservoir and Philadelphia streets, police said.

When officers attempted a traffic stop Gonzalez continued through Philadelphia Street, failing to yield.

As Gonzalez drove through the intersection of Philadelphia Street and Pipeline Avenue, he lost control and struck a utility pole, several parked cars, a cinder block wall and finally crashed into a home, officials said.

Gonzalez was taken into custody for Grand Theft Auto and cleared at a local hospital.

The crash left the home with major structural damage and left several homes in the area without power.

The residents of the home that the big rig crashed into were not present at the time of the crash. They were offered assistance from the American Red Cross.