The Radford Fire is seen in an image posted by the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Sept. 6, 2022.

The incoming rain from Tropical Storm Kay has aided firefighters in battling the 1,088-acre Radford Fire burning near Big Bear, with containment increasing to 59%, fire officials announced Friday.

“Rain showers aided firefighting resources who worked hard increasing containment lines, securing completed lines, and mopping up the area. Air resources have reached their target of placing Phos-Chek around the entire fire perimeter. Phos-Chek is a biodegradable chemical used to slow down the forward movement of wildfire,” officials said in their update.

The storm also brings dangers, however, as “strong east/southeast winds are expected to impact the fire area increasing potential of fire spread to the west and northwest,” officials said.

The storm also could lead to flash floods or debris flow, and a flash flood watch is in effect in the area through Saturday evening.

What were once evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings, though some remain in place:

From Glass Road to South Fork River Road

Beverly Lane, south to 2N10 and 2N08, west to Castlerock

Summit Boulevard East to Club View Drive and Evergreen Drive South

Club View Drive east to Angles Camp Road and Vine Avenue south to Lassen Drive

Summit Boulevard east to McAllister Road, east of Hwy 18, and Fox Farm Road south to Evergreen Road