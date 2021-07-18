Radio talk show host Larry Elder discusses run in CA gubernatorial recall election

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder joined Inside California Politics to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on July 12, joining the field of Republican candidates trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I think I, Larry Elder, have the ability to articulate the issues in a clear and convincing way,” Elder said. “I think I can explain the connection between rising crime, rising homelessness … to the left-wing policies.”

Elder argued that Republicans’ sole focus in the recall race is to get Newsom out of office.

“If all of us are smart and we turn our cannon fire toward Gavin Newsom, as you pointed out, none of this matters unless he gets recalled,” Elder said. “It takes 50% plus one for him to be recalled. If that doesn’t happen, it doesn’t matter how many votes I have. It doesn’t matter how many the rest of the people have. So we have to stay focused and not chew each other up and make sure that Gavin Newsom leaves.”

While Elder announced he was running for governor, his name did not appear on a list of candidates released by the secretary of state’s office late Saturday.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on July 18, 2021.