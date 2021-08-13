Rancho Cucamonga man arrested on suspicion of soliciting sexual acts with a minor

Ryan Rickett, 42, was arrested on suspicion of soliciting sexual acts with a minor in Rancho Cucamonga. (Rancho Cucamonga Police Department)

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department arrested a man who allegedly communicated with who he believed was a teenage girl and solicited sexual acts with her, police said in a statement Friday.

Ryan Rickett, 42, was arrested on Aug. 13 after arriving at a meeting spot he had agreed on with the decoy account posing as the young girl.

Deputies had been using an unmonitored social media account when Rickett initiated a conversation with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

The account was run by an undercover law enforcement account used by detectives for various investigations, the statement said.

During the several days of Rickett and the decoy account communicating, the suspect sent nude photos of himself, police said. They agreed to meet at a park where the suspect said he would pick up the teenager before school so they can go back to his residence and engage in sexual acts.

During their investigation, the evidence obtained led detectives to believe that Rickett may have previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage girls, according to the statement.

On Aug. 13, Rickett showed up at the planned meeting place and upon seeing the deputies, he fled the scene and a pursuit began.

He ultimately returned to his residence in Rancho Cucamonga where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, the statement said.

Deputies located Rickett a short time later and took him into custody. He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

Rickett will be arraigned in court on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.

Detectives urge anyone who recognizes Rickett and/or has information pertinent to this investigation to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department’s Detective Bureau. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.