Smoke seen billowing from the fast moving Danny Fire in the Antelope Valley on June 4, 2023. (Citizen app)

A fast-moving wildfire, dubbed the Danny Fire, has burned over 1,000 acres in the Antelope Valley, and high winds are making it hard for firefighters to combat the flames.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the blaze, located at West Avenue D and 130th Street in Fairmont at around 1:42 p.m, according to fire officials.

Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are blowing the fire north towards Kern County.

It is unknown what started the fire or if any structures are threatened. So far no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued.

A SigAlert has been issued for Avenue D between 110th Street and 135th Street in both directions due to the fire. Officials said the alert was expected to last at least two hours.

A fire fighting helicopter from the Los Angeles Fire Department has been deployed to help county crews battle the flames, L.A. city fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.