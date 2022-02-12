Rapper Kodak Black reportedly shot at Justin Bieber-hosted after-party in Beverly Grove

A shooting wounded four people near a Beverly Grove restaurant filled with celebrities early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the shooter.

The shooting, which occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, left two victims wounded at the scene, while another two victims took themselves to local hospitals, according to a release from the LAPD.

The Associated Press reported that the scene was the Nice Guy restaurant, located at 401 N. La Cienega Ave., where attendees gathered after Justin Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

“Preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between several individuals at the location,” the release said. “Gunshots were fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the location.”

Among those involved in the altercation was rapper Kodak Black, who is reportedly one of the people who was struck by gunfire, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Black, 24, made headlines in January after he was arrested for trespassing, the latest in a string of encounters with law enforcement. Black also had a prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.

Other celebrities at the concert included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend and television host Lauren Sánchez, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, the AP reported.

All four victims are in stable condition, the LAPD added.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Wilshire Robbery Detective B. Romero at 213-922-8217. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).