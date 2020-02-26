Live Now
Remarkable Women: Tera Hilliard

Back in December, we asked you to nominate a woman in your community as part of our "Remarkable Women" contest. We received hundreds of entries.

This morning, we introduce you to one of our top nominees: Tera Hilliard, who’s dedicated her life to saving women and children from sex trafficking and exploitation on the streets on Los Angeles. More information about Tera's organization is available at https://www.forgottenchildreninc.org/

This video aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

