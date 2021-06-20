Rep. Adam Schiff discusses rules regarding DOJ’s seizure of congressional records

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Los Angeles Congressman who also chairs the House Intel Committee, joined Inside California Politiccs to discuss the Department of Justice’s rules regarding the obtaining congressional records.

This comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that the DOJ will “strengthen” its rules around obtaining records from members of Congress.

“I think we have to look at the politicization of the DOJ over the last 4 years and make sure we take strong corrective action,” Schiff said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 20, 2021.