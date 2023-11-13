Former President Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry has died at the age of 86, according to multiple outlets.

The New York Times first reported that she was found dead at her home in the Upper East Side of Manhattan early Monday morning. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Barry, a former federal judge and longtime ally of her younger brother Donald, eventually had a “significant fissure” with him after their niece, Mary L. Trump, released audio recordings of Maryanne “speaking critically” of the president, NYT said.

She retired from her position as Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 2019 after an investigation into her family’s tax practices.

Her second husband, veteran trial lawyer John J. Barry, died in April of 2000, according to a New York Times obituary.

Maryanne leaves behind one son from her first marriage.

The former president has experienced several family deaths in recent years; his brother Robert died in 2020 and his first wife Ivana died in 2022.