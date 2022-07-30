Despite reports of an active shooter at the Ontario Mills Mall on Saturday evening, the mall is safe, according to Chief Mike Lorenz of the Ontario Police Department.

The Ontario Fire Department tweeted just before 7:30 p.m. that there were unconfirmed “reports of gun shots in the mall,” adding that multiple people were “reporting they are sheltering in place. No report of any injuries as of yet.”

Less than 15 minutes after the Fire Department’s tweet, Lorenz said on Twitter that the reports were “false.”

“The mall is safe,” he added.

The Police Department “has cleared the mall. No evidence of a shooter was found. Please continue to avoid the area,” the Fire Department added.