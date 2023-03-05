A gas leak forced some residents in Laguna Beach to evacuate their homes on Sunday morning.

According to a Tweet sent out by Laguna Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Lieutenant Cornelius Ashton at 9:15 a.m., the 31000 block of Sunset Avenue and 32000 block of Virginia Avenue were closed off and residents were told to leave their homes.

Ashton posted to Twitter again around 20 minutes later, advising that the 32000 block of Coast Highway was also evacuated due to the gas leak.

Gas was shut off at those locations, and Southern California Gas Company was able to get on the scene and fix the leak.

As of 11:50 a.m., the leak was mitigated, and all residents affected by the evacuation were allowed to return to their homes.

The 31000 block of Sunset Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic due to a sinkhole in the roadway.

Workers were also on scene to clean debris from the roadway on 10th Avenue between Coast Highway and Sunset Avenue due to a water leak.