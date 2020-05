With social distancing guidelines keeping dine-in restaurants closed, more and more people are turning to third-party delivery services and apps to order food.

But restaurateurs say the convenience comes at a heavy price. They say fees charged by the delivery services can make it hard for restaurants to make ends meet, prompting many local eateries to urge customers to pick up their meals, when safe and practical.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 21, 2020.