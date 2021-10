IATSE union members voted over the weekend on whether to authorize a strike, which could cripple local TV and film production.

An authorization would require the approval of 75% of the voting members and does not necessarily guarantee that a strike would take place. The results of the vote are expected to be announced Monday morning.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 4, 2021.