Riverside County congressman pushes for 4-day workweek to be the norm

A bill put forth by U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) aims to shorten the workweek from five days to four.

The 32-Hour Workweek Act is supported by the nearly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, Takano told The Hill.

“If people were able to sustain their lives on a four-day workweek schedule, there would be a better work-life balance. There’d be more time for them to be with their families, to rear their children, to take care of elders,” Takano told KTLA.

If approved, Takano’s bill would require overtime pay to start at 32 hours worked in a week, as opposed to the standard 40 hours.

Some critics say that not all businesses would be able to handle the loss of worker hours, but Jennifer Christie, chief people officer at tech startup Bolt, said the company already gives all workers Fridays off, and the move has paid dividends.

“We learned that people were able to significantly reduce the number of meetings they had … Actually, we found that people felt more productive, and that’s because they are really focused and prioritizing the most important things,” Christie said.